Worldwide Cell Therapy Industry to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy Type; Product; Technology; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of regenerative medicines, and surging number of approvals for cell-based therapies. However, the high cost of cell therapy manufacturing hinders the growth of the market.



The cell therapy market, based on therapy type, is bifurcated into allogeneic and autologous. In 2019, the allogeneic segment accounted for a larger share owing to the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use. For instance, in 2018, Alofisel developed by TiGenix (Takeda) is the first allogeneic stem cell-based therapy approved for use in Europe.



Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, nearly 6 in 10 people suffered from at least one chronic disease in the US. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a significant cause of mortality owing to the hectic lifestyle. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Cancer is among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and the disease affects a huge population; therefore, it acts as a huge financial burden on society. According to the WHO, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer globally. However, growing research on developing effective treatments for the disease is positively affecting the market growth. Gene therapy and cell therapy are transforming the cancer treatment landscape; for example, Novartis Kymriah is used to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The launches of more such products would be driving the demand for cell therapy, thus driving the growth of the cell therapy market in the coming years.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. The pandemic is causing massive disruptions in supply chains, consumer markets, and economy across the world. As the healthcare sector is focusing on saving lives of COVID-19 patients, the demand for cell therapy is reducing worldwide.



Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc.; Mesoblast Limited; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cells for Cells; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc; and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the companies operating in the cell therapy market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxk6k0

