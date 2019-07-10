Worldwide Cat Food Market Trends, Share, Size, and Growth till 2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cat food market was worth US$ 31.6 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach US$ 36.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2024.

Although owners usually feed their cats with milk and home-made food, the demand for specific food is increasing as it provides essential nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of the cats. In addition, commercially available cat food also helps in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats.

On the other hand, the demand for premium cat food is rising among the owners of pedigree breeds which are often viewed as status symbols.

Global Market Drivers/Constraints

The growing trend of nuclear families is giving rise to pet humanisation, thereby increasing the adoption of cats particularly among the young population. This has created a huge demand for cat food worldwide.

The rising awareness among cat owners regarding the benefits of nutritional diversification has encouraged them to opt for products that are specifically made for the breed of their cat so as to improve their quality of life and to provide the optimum amounts of nutrients.

The manufacturers are focussing on providing a wide variety of premium cat food products ranging from organic and natural to gluten- and cereal-free variants. This is projected to expand the consumer-base, thereby, providing a positive thrust to the market globally.

The introduction of convenient cat food packaging in stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, single-serve pouches, bags with handles, etc. has impelled the growth of the cat food market across the globe.

Breakup by Product

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into dry cat food, cat treats and wet cat food. Currently, dry cat food is the most popular product type.

Breakup by Pricing

Based on pricing, mass products dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the global market. Mass products are followed by premium products.

Breakup by Ingredient

On the basis of ingredient, the report finds that animal-derived cat food is the largest segment, followed by plant-derived cat food.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been categorised as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for majority of the total cat food sales worldwide.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, North America represents the leading market for cat food. Other major regions include Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The cat food market is highly concentrated with the presence of a handful of manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Mars Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Nestle Purina PetCare Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cat Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.12.6 Threat of New Entrants

5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Western Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Eastern Europe

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Food

7.2 Cat Treats

7.3 Wet Cat Food



8 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

8.1 Mass Products

8.2 Premium Products



9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derivatives

9.2 Plant Derivatives



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Online stores

10.4 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Cat Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles



