Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® with Concordia University, St. Paul

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Dr. Eric Lamott, Provost and COO and Dr. Kim Craig, VP of Enrollment Management at Concordia University, St. Paul to discuss what makes their institution and online programs the best choice.

Concordia University was founded in 1893, and is continuously growing by serving its learners and adapting to the environment. With offerings in healthcare, business and education graduate degrees, they provide a student-centric approach focused on keeping students on track to meet their graduation goals.

"We are in a challenging higher education market," says Lamott. "We have been around for 125 years. As a part of that, we have experienced a lot of changes in the educational marketplace. We have always tried to be innovative and challenge the industry of education. In the 80's, we started the first adult degree completion programs when it wasn't cache to do that. We were also the first in the U.S. to do a $10,000 tuition reduction to make education more affordable, and one of the first to do a laptop university."

"We offer adult undergrad and graduate programs, and currently have over 50 online programs," says Craig. "I am a proud product of Concordia and always say to students who are looking for advice … it's never a great time to go back, but the return is always worth it."

For more information about Concordia University, St. Paul, visit csp.edu and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:00pm GMT and Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10:00am D.F. and 2:30pm HKT.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg International.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

Visit http://www.tvwwb.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

SOURCE Worldwide Business with kathy ireland