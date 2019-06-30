Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Vertilux Introduce Their Beautiful Blinds and Shades Created to Enhance Any Space

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Vertilux President Alex Garcia to discuss their innovative window treatment concepts for your home or office.

Vertilux is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of fabrics, components and automated solutions for the window covering industry. With more than 35 years of experience, Vertilux offers the best fabrics and decorative and technical solutions. Vertilux began in 1983 in Miami, Florida and currently has warehouses in three strategic locations: Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Garcia says that Vertilux offers more than just blinds and shades. They offer a holistic approach that makes them even more unique. He explains, "We control the whole process from the beginning to the end -- from the creation of the yard to the final shade. Also, our team of engineers is always working on whatever needs our customers have. In addition, we have a team in the customer service area and in the warehouses that makes sure that things leave the next day. We follow the process from the beginning to the end."

For more information about Vertilux, visit Vertilux.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

