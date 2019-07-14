Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See ONTECH Introduce Their Controlled Electromagnetic Field Technology for Global Security

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with ONTECH U.S. Representative Pedro Pablo Permuy to discuss their next-generation security system to help keep families safe.

ONTECH is a technology company that focuses on the development of products and solutions based on its patented Controlled Electromagnetic Field sensor technology. ONTECH was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sevilla, Spain. Permuy says that ONTECH's stand-out product is Wardiam Perimeter, their next-generation security system that uses electromagnetic field technology to provide preventative protection. He explains, "Controlled Electromagnetic Field technology is our patented technology. It features an ultra-sensitivity that enables the sensors to detect disturbances in the magnetic and electrostatic fields. The electromagnetic field will detect an intruder while the intruder is outside the home. The alarm system will not be activated if the intruder is outside. When the intruder tries to enter, that's when it gets activated. That eliminates the false alarms that comprise ninety-five percent of the written notices to security companies."

For more information about ONTECH, visit http://www.ontech.es , WardiamPerimeter.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:00pm GMT and Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10:00am D.F. and 2:30pm HKT.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg International.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

Visit http://www.tvwwb.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

SOURCE Worldwide Business with kathy ireland