Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Aquila Introduce Their Award-Winning Corporate Wellness Programs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Aquila President & CEO Yvan Miklin to discuss their flexible wellness programs with comprehensive services.

Aquila is an award-winning health and fitness consultancy made up of the world's leading commercial, real estate and corporate health and fitness consultants. Since its founding in 1994, Aquila has been creating, managing, designing and implementing some of the most innovative health and fitness solutions for all kinds of people and all kinds of companies. Founded on the principle of making high-quality health and wellness accessible to all, Aquila prides itself on being able to offer the most flexible and comprehensive range of services and products on-site or off-site. The company provides on-site management services for a broad spectrum of clients. They service Fortune 1000 Companies, real-estate firms, multi-use and developers, as well as federal and government agencies, encompassing more than one hundred thousand customers in the United States and overseas. Aquila is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Miklin says that Aquila works hand-in-hand with companies to deliver the most beneficial corporate wellness program possible. He explains, "Our mission is to provide high-quality, innovative fitness services and well-being engagement to our customers -- both corporate and individual. We look for the best practices in the industry and custom tailor them to the specific needs of our corporate customers. When customers come to us, we employ a high level of detailed analysis for the customer. We work with their health department if they have one, human resources, benefits, quality of life and facilities management." For more information about Aquila, visit AquilaLTD.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 5:30pm EST.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and internationally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

Visit http://www.wwbki.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

SOURCE MMP(USA), Inc