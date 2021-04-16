Worldwide Building Information Modeling Industry to 2027 - Rise in Environmental and Energy Concerns Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market By Component Deployment Mode, Project Life Cycle, Building Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global building information modelling market was valued at $5.20 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $15.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an intelligent 3D model-based process, which provides construction professionals, architecture, and engineers to efficiently design, manage, construct and plan the infrastructure of the buildings. BIM software is popular among end users as it provides lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs) and time and money saving. Furthermore, rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally and rise in demand for automated models in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, government mandates regarding the use of BIM in building constructions are expected to boost its adoption worldwide.



Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders, coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to BIM users. In addition, rising government mandates for BIM usage across the globe and rowing construction industry fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software and limitation of the trained professionals hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, Technological advancements to manage data at remote servers and improvised inter-coordination between users using cloud-based solutions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, project life cycle, building type, application, end user, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By project life cycle, the building information modeling market is bifurcated into preconstruction, construction, and operations. In terms of building type, it is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. By application, the market is segmented into, planning & modelling, construction & design, asset management, building system analysis & maintenance scheduling, and others. As per end user, it is divided into architects/engineers, contractors, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the building information modeling market analysis are Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the building information modeling market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of building information modeling market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Findings

On the basis of component, the software segment led the building information modelling market, in terms of revenue in 2018.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest building information modelling market share in 2018.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

generated the highest revenue in 2018. Depending on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Building Information Modeling Market

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Case Study 1

3.3.2. Case Study 2

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Enhanced Productivity Through Interoperability

3.4.1.2. Government Mandates for Bim Usage

3.4.1.3. Growth in the Construction Industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Implementation Cost

3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Workforce

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in Environmental and Energy Concerns

3.4.3.2. Emergence of Virtual Reality (Vr) and Augmented Reality (Ar) Technologies and Its Integration With Bim

3.5. Market Evolution/Industry Roadmap

3.6. Impact of Government Regulations on Global Building Information Modeling Market

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Building Information Modeling Market

3.7.1. Impact on Market Size

3.7.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.7.3. Economic Impact

3.7.4. Regulatory Framework

3.7.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.7.6. Opportunity Window



Chapter 4: Building Information Modeling Market, by Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Building Information Modeling Software Market, by Deployment Mode

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Cloud-Based

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Building Information Modeling Software Market, by Project Life Cycle

6.1. Overview

6.2. Preconstruction

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Construction

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Operations

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Building Information Modeling Market, by Building Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Commercial

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Residential

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Building Information Modeling Market, by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Planning & Modeling

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Construction & Design

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.4. Asset Management

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Railway Buildings

8.4.4. Residential Buildings

8.4.5. Educational Buildings

8.4.6. Other Buildings

8.4.7. Market Analysis, by Country

8.5. Building System Analysis & Maintenance Scheduling

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Building Information Modeling Market, by End-user

9.1. Overview

9.2. Architects/Engineers

9.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

9.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

9.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

9.3. Contractors

9.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

9.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

9.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

9.4. Others

9.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

9.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

9.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 10: Building Information Modeling Market, by Region

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. LAMEA



Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

11.2. Top Winning Strategies

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.4. Key Developments

11.4.1. New Product Launches

11.4.2. Product Development

11.4.3. Collaboration

11.4.4. Acquisition

11.4.5. Partnership

11.4.6. Agreement

11.4.7. Business Expansion



Chapter 12: Company Profile

12.1. Autodesk Inc.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Key Executives

12.1.3. Company Snapshot

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. R&D Expenditure

12.1.6. Business Performance

12.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.2. Asite Solutions

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Key Executives

12.2.3. Company Snapshot

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Business Performance

12.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.3. Aveva Group plc

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Key Executives

12.3.3. Company Snapshot

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. R&D Expenditure

12.3.6. Business Performance

12.4. Beck Technology Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Key Executives

12.4.3. Company Snapshot

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.5. Bentley Systems, Incorporated

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Key Executives

12.5.3. Company Snapshot

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. R&D Expenditure

12.5.6. Business Performance

12.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.6. Dassault Systemes

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Key Executives

12.6.3. Company Snapshot

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. R&D Expenditure

12.6.6. Business Performance

12.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.7. Hexagon Ab

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Key Executives

12.7.3. Company Snapshot

12.7.4. Operating Business Segments

12.7.5. Product Portfolio

12.7.6. Business Performance

12.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.8. Nemetschek Se

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Key Executives

12.8.3. Company Snapshot

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Operating Business Segments

12.8.6. Business Performance

12.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.9. Pentagon Solution Ltd.

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Key Executives

12.9.3. Company Snapshot

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

12.10. Trimble Ltd.

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Key Executives

12.10.3. Company Snapshot

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Operating Business Segments

12.10.6. R&D Expenditure

12.10.7. Business Performance

12.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28v3k7



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-building-information-modeling-industry-to-2027---rise-in-environmental-and-energy-concerns-presents-opportunities-301270570.html

SOURCE Research and Markets