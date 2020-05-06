NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A competitive analysis that identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the biopesticide market based on ability to gain market share and alignment with market opportunity



Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments and acquisitions. Bayer AG acquired Monsanto to become world's biggest agro-chemicals market leader. Also, FMC Corporation and DuPont announced the signing of a definitive agreement for FMC to acquire the portion of DuPont's crop protection business.



The companies producing biopesticide are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The team has analyzed the global biopesticide market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018." This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



This report has examined and profiled the world's leading biopesticide producers. The analyst created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

Company Description Corporation Statistics

Biopesticide business overview

Biopesticide Business SegmentsKey Differentiators and Strengths Key Biopesticide Competitors

Products and product positioning

Biopesticide Product Line Overview Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global Biopesticide businessRevenue Breakdown by Market SegmentsRevenue Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing Operations

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

Marketing and SalesManagement Commitment and Track Record

Strategic Initiatives



The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the biopesticide producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading biopesticide producers, Bayer AG ranks number one, followed by Syngenta AG, BASF, FMC Corporation, Isagro S.p.

A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., and Certis USA all of which are included in the report.



Designed for the agricultural industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of biopesticide, "Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018" is the industry's comprehensive examination of the biopesticide producers' competitive landscape.



This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today's stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.



In this newest competitive research study on the world's leading pesticides producers-

"Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018" we thoroughly profile the top five companies with detailed competitive assessments.



Biopesticide producer's target marketsKey differentiators and strengthsProduct line overview, positioning, and mappingMarket position in global biopesticide businessRevenue breakdown by market segment and region

Global manufacturing operationsCurrent production capacitiesInnovation and market leadershipMarketing, sales, and organizational capabilitiesManagement commitment and track recordFinancial strength



Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, the analyst also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the biopesticide market and rates each biopesticide producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share



Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

Product portfolio Financial strength Asset positionExecution skillCustomer experience



Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

Target growth markets New product development Corporate and functional strategyPresence within the industry

In addition to the Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers for consumers of biopesticide as well as the investment community content-rich comparative analyses detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.



