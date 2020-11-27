SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’911 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0821 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’788 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’140 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9050 -0.2%  Öl 48.0 0.7% 

27.11.2020 18:45:00

Worldwide Aircraft Tire Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Platform, Sector, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft tire market is currently witnessing a stable growth. An aircraft tire refers to a specialized wheel that is designed to provide stability to the aircraft and withstand heavy loads at high speeds. The tires are manufactured using nylon, steel and natural and artificial rubber and some of the common types of aircraft tires include radial and bias-ply tires. The radial tires consist of perpendicular fiber stands that are fixed at the tire sidewall in the direction of rotation to minimize bidirectional and sidewall flexibility. On the other hand, a bias-ply tire consists of fabric bias that can stretch on the bias and is placed across the direction of rotation and sidewall.

The significant growth in the commercial aviation and defense industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing air traffic across the globe, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms, including tires, to ensure maximum passenger safety. Aeronautical manufactures are emphasizing on producing light-weight aircraft tires that are integrated with improved braking systems, which is providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, advancements in tire manufacturing technologies, such as the utilization of next-generation materials, synthetic elastomer rubber and cross-linkable rubber, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials are highly durable and aid in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the aircraft by minimizing the weight of the tire. Other factors, including the growing demand for aircraft for various combat and non-combat operations in the defense sector, along with the increasing government investments in the aviation infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aviation Tires, Bridgestone Corporation, Desser Tire & Rubber Co., Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin, Petlas Tire Corporation, Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco) Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global aircraft tire market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global aircraft tire market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aircraft Tire Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Radial
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bias
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Platform
7.1 Fixed Wing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Rotary Wing
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sector
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Replacement
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Commercial Aircrafts
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Major Types
9.1.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft
9.1.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft
9.1.2.3 Very Large Aircraft
9.1.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-commercial Aircrafts
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Post Sales Services

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aviation Tires
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bridgestone Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Michelin
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Petlas Tire Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Specialty Tires of America
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Wilkerson Company Inc. (Wco)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcd3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-aircraft-tire-industry-to-2025---by-product-type-platform-sector-application-and-region-301181154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

