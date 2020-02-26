Worldwide Aftermarket Auto Parts Leader MotoRad announces its partnership with the "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice." campaign with two live showings this Saturday

MT. CARMEL, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotoRad is an award-winning company that develops, manufactures, and supplies thermostat solutions, cap solutions, and engine management solutions for the OEM and Aftermarket industries. MotoRad has partnered with the Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) to promote the "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice." Campaign. There are two live showings airing this Saturday morning:

The C.A.R. Show: airing live at 8:30 am Eastern

Eastern Sam's Garage: airing live at 9:05 am Eastern

The "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice." Campaign was created to inform car owners about the data that their vehicles produce with vital repair and maintenance information. Data is stored on a computer inside the car, and people need to be aware that they can control who accesses the information. With newer cars wirelessly transmitting data straight to car manufacturers, the auto manufacturers have control over the information. This information can limit the number of places that people can take their cars for service. What this means to car owners is that they could be stuck with a more expensive option or have to take their vehicles somewhere that is inconvenient for them. Auto manufacturers are also able to share and sell data with third parties without the car owners' consent or knowledge.

"The "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice." Campaign has been created to inform car owners of how their personal information is being collected, whether they give consent or not. This is an important campaign to make people aware of the data stored inside their cars and how it is being used," says Brandon Kight, VP – Marketing for MotoRad.

Listen in to the C.A.R Show and Sam's Garage as the hosts speak with guests from the "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice." Campaign:

Bill Hanvey – President and CEO of Auto Care Association (autocare.org)

– President and CEO of Auto Care Association (autocare.org) Paul McCarthy – President and COO of the AASA – Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (aftermarketsuppliers.org)

– President and COO of the AASA – Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (aftermarketsuppliers.org) Matt Buchholz – President and General Manager of MotoRad (motorad.com)

If you miss the live shows or want to hear it all over again, catch it on your iPhone, iPod or iPad:

Go to the app store

Download the "Podcast" app

Search for C.A.R. Show and/or Sam's Garage

More About MotoRad:

With a name that's synonymous with exceptional customer service and commitment, MotoRad develops, manufactures and supplies innovative thermostat solutions, cap solutions and engine management solutions for the OEM and Aftermarket industries. Given the cumulative experience and controlled production processes initiated by the team at MotoRad since 1958, customers benefit from superior application coverage and the ability to secure their place in the market faster and more efficiently. Carefully balancing tradition, proven technology, and innovation, MotoRad evaluates new platforms and products, to consistently meet their customers' unique requirements.

For more information about MotoRad, please visit https://motorad.com or call (888) 262-4153.

SOURCE MotoRad