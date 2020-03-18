World's Most Used Last Mile Optimization Software Company Offering Free Service for Defeating Coronavirus in the Interest of Public Health and Safety

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Route4Me, the world's first and most used Dynamic Route Optimization™ platform for modern businesses, is offering all its available services free of charge to all government agencies at the federal, city, and municipality level around the world in the interest of public health and safety.

Route4Me works in almost every country because it is powered by Google Maps. The service is being made available as an unlimited free subscription until the peak of the Coronavirus public threat has passed. Public officials simply need to sign up for a free trial, which will permit any number of team members to be added to a trial account.

"We have proprietary and patented technology, which can significantly increase work efficiency, and help achieve a 300% improvement on most work activities, without adding additional people or staff," explains Founder and CEO, Dan Khasis. "Driver shortages existed before the pandemic, but things have gotten much worse. Our technology will help plan the shortest, fastest, and most optimal driving routes, and it will also help track the location and progress of each task and route destination. Gaining visibility into activities completed by employees, contractors, or volunteers is very powerful when every minute of activity helps others."

Examples of free services that will directly aid the fight against Coronavirus:



Touchless / "no contact" delivery of goods or services

Forward deploying ambulances or sterilization teams to areas with a high density of elderly individuals;

Distribution of food from food banks or other donation centers to at-risk individuals;

Enhanced / temporarily modified / increased sanitation pickup routes;

Expedited laundry sterilization routes for hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities

Pickup and drop off for non emergency medical transport services (NEMT)

Distribution of school breakfast and/or lunch to children or seniors who depend on a meal program;

Optimized pickup routes of donations from the community who would like to contribute non-perishable items. Deliveries can be made to a food bank, or directly to those who need it.

Routes that are planned on Route4Me's website can be distributed to employees or volunteers. Assigned work will be synchronized directly into their smartphone, and their progress will be tracked into a centralized management dashboard. If appropriate, the system can also be used to calculate payment for services.

About Route4Me

Route4Me has over 23,000 customers on every continent. Route4Me's mobile Android and iPhone apps have been downloaded nearly 2 million times since 2009 - making it the world's most used route optimization software. Route4Me synchronizes routes, enables two-way communication with drivers, offer turn-by-turn directions, visit confirmation, and more. Behind the scenes, Route4Me's patented operational optimization platform combines high-performance algorithms with data science, machine learning, and big data to plan, optimize, and analyze routes of almost any size in real-time. Learn more at route4me.com.

