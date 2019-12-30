World's Leading Optoelectronic Exhibition on the Move

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2020 will kick off its 22nd edition at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (Shenzhen World) September 9-11, 2020. With using Hall 1-Hall 8 of the new venue, the exhibition area will be increase to 160,000m2 from 110,000m2. It's expected that 3,000 optoelectronic exhibitors and 85,000 optoelectronic professionals will attend CIOE 2020.

70% of Booths Reserved

As of the press date, 70% of CIOE 2020's booth application have been reserved. Leading industry companies such as Innolight, SP Source Photonics, II-VI, YOFC, Fiberhome, Senko, Sony, Sunny Optical, SCHOTT, Trioptics, Panasonic, HGTECH, Hymson, JPT have already signed up to exhibit. CIOE 2020 is believed to again empower the optoelectronic industries and its application fields with innovations all over the world to gear up the development of the industry at Shenzhen World and the Greater Bay Area.

56% increase in buyers

As applications of optoelectronics technologies penetrating more industries, CIOE has established big data analysis on visiting buyers for 9 application industries since 2017, in order to connect more business opportunities for CIOE exhibitors in the forms of exhibiting, conference, match-making and online and offline events.

More end users are visiting CIOE to source now. The visitor number has grown 56% in the past 4 years with great effort to develop throughout the optoelectronic industry and its application industries.

45% Exhibition Area Expansion

CIOE 2020 consists of 6 sub-expos including Information and Communication Expo, Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo, Laser Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo, Infrared Applications Expo, Optoelectronic Sensor Expo, Photonics Innovation Expo. The entire optoelectronic ecosystem can be found under one roof.

All Prepare for Traffic

Shenzhen World is located at Zhancheng Road No.1, Fuhai Street, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, commanding the top of the Greater Bay Area, the center of the Pearl River Delta FTZ, where the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-HongKong core development corridor and East-West development corridor converge and where the Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing andShenzhen-Dongguan-Huizhou,Zhuhai-Zhongshan-Jiangmen city clusters meet. The venue boasts an outstanding geographic location with sound resource agglomeration and tremendous development potential. Air Way, Water Way, Freeway, Railway and high speed-train and Metro will be prepare at the time of CIOE 2020.

One Small Step for CIOE, One Giant Leap for Optoelectronic Industry

No doubt with bigger place and more buyers, more business meetings, more technical discussions and more great minds, communications of optoelectronic industry will be happening at CIOE.

Reserve your booth NOW to showcase your products to more than 85,000 professional buyers，and the one part of the largest optoelectronic event in the world.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

Media Contact:

Ms Cassie Wang

Email: cassie.wang@cioe.cn

Phone: +86-755-88242552

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-leading-optoelectronic-exhibition-on-the-move-300979666.html

SOURCE CIOE