World's Greatest Athletes Join Together To Create "Athletes For Relief" Raising Money For COVID-19 Response Efforts

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the developing COVID-19 situation across the globe, leaders from throughout the sports industry have partnered with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to launch AthletesRelief.org, a global fundraising tool designed to generate financial support for those impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Featuring more than 115 of the world's top athletes, including, Stephen Curry,Simone Biles,Michael Phelps,Jack Nicklaus,Jimmie Johnson,Tony Hawk,Elena Delle Donne,Mike Eruzione,David Ortiz, Shaun White, Rose Lavelle, andMarc-Andre Fleury, as well as some of the biggest names in the sports industry, such as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, the collection has joined forces and donated signed memorabilia for fans to bid on through May 1.

Unlike a typical auction, all fans who donate a minimum of $25 for an item will be entered into a raffle at the end of the campaign. 100% of the proceeds will go to Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund, which is supporting frontline healthcare workers and clinics, food security, and distribution of needed products, with a focus on assistance to vulnerable communities.

Items up for auction include:

Stephen Curry signed jersey

signed jersey Jack Nicklaus signed Golden Bear hat and glove

signed hat and glove Simone Biles signed leotard

signed leotard Tony Hawk signed skateboard

signed skateboard Rose Lavelle signed Team USA jersey

signed Team jersey Mike Eruzione signed Team USA jersey

signed Team jersey Mark Cuban signed $1 Bill

"I'm very pleased to join many athletes, including friends and fellow golfers like Rory McIlroy and Nick Faldo, as well as other athletes, like Steph Curry and Michael Phelps, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief," said Jack Nicklaus. "We're all in this together, and together we will get through this. But we need to raise money, and I am honored and proud to be part of a unified effort such as this."

"Athletes from around the world asked for a way to do something together in addition to their personal donations in their local communities," said David Schwab, Executive Vice President, Octagon. "This affects all of us. The more participation. The more money. The more relief."

Athletes for Relief is an industry-wide initiative, which includes support from all athletes and leaders throughout the global sports community.

To donate to the Athletes for Relief campaign, click here.

If you are an athlete and would like to donate an item, please email David.Schwab@octagon.com.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR DISASTER PHILANTHROPY (CDP):

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's extensive experience in disaster recovery means the organization is uniquely suited to rapidly and efficiently respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. CDP's mission is to leverage the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the ability of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. CDP manages domestic and international Disaster Funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. For more information, visit: http://disasterphilanthropy.org, call (202) 464-2018 or tweet us @funds4disaster.

