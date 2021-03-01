SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’622 2.2%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’706 1.9%  Gold 1’733 -0.1%  Bitcoin 44’875 9.6%  Dollar 0.9138 0.6%  Öl 64.6 -2.0% 
01.03.2021 17:58:00

World's First Online Digital Accountant Expands to USA

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osidon is the world's first online digital accountant aimed at lending a helping hand to small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs, paving the way for job creation and increased compliance. 

The company was started in January 2017 by Hennie Ferreira and his wife, Melissa. They were motivated to start Osidon following unsatisfactory support and service from their own accountants. 

Now, Osidon is at the forefront of revolutionising accounting, tax, payroll, company registration and general compliance services for businesses.

On 1 March 2021, Osidon is launching its state-of-the-art service, based in Austin, Texas. Following Osidon's significant international success, Austin will be the headquarters of this multinational company.

"Austin is one of the largest, developing tech hubs in the world. The city is seeing a huge influx of tech companies from all over the U.S. and the world, and this is definitely an attractive place for us. We are at the forefront of this industry, and we are revolutionising accounting services for entrepreneurs. This is why it makes sense for us to operate in one of the biggest emerging tech markets in the world," Hennie said. 

Osidon used the latest AI and Cloud technologies to build a digital accountant. Accounting functions are executed by an intelligent system while clients are assigned a human, US-based, accountant to assist with other services such as consulting, advising and continuous support. This allows entrepreneurs to focus on running their business without being plagued by compliance issues and red tape. 

At its core, Osidon is a tech company, using the latest technology to develop ground-breaking software systems. With automation comes efficiency and affordability on a grand scale.

"We are passionate about entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses, aiming to remove obstacles, empowering them to create job opportunities, contribute to the economy and society and to focus on their success," Hennie said. 

Osidon is an official corporate partner of the Institute of Management Accountants in the USA, our accountants are CPAs or Enrolled Agents admitted to practice before the IRS, and we are a technology partner of Xero and Gusto.

Osidon is not only disrupting the accounting, tax, payroll and compliance industry, we are reinventing it. 

For more information:

Lali Meintjes

Marketing Manager

lali@osidon.com

