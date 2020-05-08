+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 04:00:00

World's First Non-Touch Smart Sterilizer From Nomu

HONG KONG, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the virus continues to spread, the latest news reports show that the infection is mainly transmitted by air droplets. For example, sneezing mixed with the virus will spread to the surrounding environment through the upper respiratory tract. Even adults with strong immune systems can be vulnerable in places with a high population density, frequent commuting, and poor air circulation. The bacterium comes into contact with human skin, the respiratory tract, and the sensory system, invading humans, causing various epidemic diseases. The well-known OEM smartphone brand Nomu is now here to help fight the virus with a non-touch smart sterilizer for killing bacteria.

The Bacterium is also spread by direct contact such as through the hands and feet. Exposure through elevators, tableware, pets, toilet bowls, and other items can also cause spread. Nomu Infrared Sanitizer is mainly used for disinfectant spray, can also be put on the home main entrance, and spray perfume on door handles and elevator buttons, in addition to public transportation, restrooms, office areas, and cloakrooms. Here are the main 6 features.

  • Smart sensor
    The sterilizer's automatic smart induction operation means that users will only need to put their hand under it for the product to automatically spray disinfectant into the hand.
  • Dual nozzle
    The dual nozzle of the Nomu Infrared Sanitizer has a disinfectant water spray outlet on the side and bottom. The side nozzle is mainly used for the disinfection of moving objects such as human hands and courier packaging. The downward nozzle is mainly for the position of the door handle, and back up for the side nozzle.
  • Customize spray metering
    The spraying volume can be adjusted according to the user's needs. The device can also be sprayed 200 times, and a small volume spray can be sprayed 300 times; more than enough to meet the need for a week of spray disinfection.
  • Three smart modes: Away Mode + People mode + Manual adjustment mode
    When the product detects that an object is approaching within a distance of 0-100 cm, it immediately enters the state to be sprayed and guides the approaching object to leave. This mode is suitable for elevators and toilets. In the people mode, when the product detects that an object is approaching within a distance of 0-50 cm, it will immediately spray disinfectant, from the object approaching to leaving, only spray once. People can put it in any position without any restrictions. The product package includes double-sided tape that can be used multiple times, can be pasted anywhere. Special lanyard suspension design can be hung at a high place to disinfect a larger environment. 

    • Related Files

    wqkh3u46nny0ptmsww4m.jpg

    xuprnmzcpfekzgddpxip.jpg

    Related Images

    nomu-touch-less-infrared-sanitizer.jpg
    Nomu touch-less infrared sanitizer
    The touch-less infrared sanitizer to prevent cross-infection

    Related Links

    Touch-less infrared sanitizer

    Smart Non-Touch Infrared Sterilizer

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-non-touch-smart-sterilizer-from-nomu-301055473.html

    SOURCE Nomu

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Alcon 52.32
    		4.02 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
    		3.21 %
    Adecco Group 40.98
    		3.02 %
    UBS Group 9.62
    		2.71 %
    LafargeHolcim 39.15
    		2.41 %
    Lonza Grp 440.30
    		0.09 %
    Sika 164.25
    		-0.15 %
    Novartis 83.18
    		-0.54 %
    Swisscom 488.20
    		-0.89 %
    Roche Hldg G 342.00
    		-1.47 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    07.05.20
    		Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
    07.05.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
    07.05.20
    		SMI findet zurück in die Spur
    07.05.20
    		Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
    07.05.20
    		Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
    06.05.20
    		Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
    04.05.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    07.05.20
    		Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
    06.05.20
    		Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
    05.05.20
    		Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
    mehr
    Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag
    Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
    Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
    Anleger schicken Uber-Aktie nach Milliardenminus abwärts
    Ray Dalio optimistisch: Coronavirus markiert Start in eine neue Zukunft
    Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
    GoPro-Aktie hebt nachbörslich trotz schwachen Zahlen ab
    Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
    Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
    Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
    Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB