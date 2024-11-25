Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.11.2024 18:38:00

Worldline - OCEANEs Repurchase Results

Worldline
6.15 EUR -3.55%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE REPURCHASE INVITATION OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Worldline announces the results of the repurchase of its outstanding OCEANEs due July 2025 and OCEANEs due July 2026 via a reverse bookbuilding process

Paris La Défense, 25 November 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces the results of the repurchase of a part of its bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due July 2025 and due July 2026 (the "Repurchase”)

Worldline has collected, via a reverse bookbuilding process conducted today, indications of interest from holders of the outstanding bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due 30 July 2025 (FR0013526803) (the "2025 OCEANEs”) and due 30 July 2026 (FR0013439304) (the "2026 OCEANEs”).

As at the close of this reverse bookbuilding process carried out by financial institutions, Worldline has decided to accept the repurchase of 1,716,738 2025 OCEANEs and 519,481 2026 OCEANEs in an aggregate principal amount of €258,657,625.92, representing approximately 34.2% of the aggregate number of the 2025 OCEANEs and 6.7% of the aggregate number of the 2026 OCEANEs initially issued.

The final repurchase price pursuant to this process was set at €116.50 per 2025 OCEANEs and €96.25 per 2026 OCEANEs representing a total consideration of approximately €250 million.

The settlement of the Repurchase is expected to take place on 29 November 2024 and is conditional upon the settlement of the new €500 million bonds maturing in 2029 to be issued by Worldline under its EMTN Programme and which is expected to take place on 27 November 2024.

The 2025 OCEANEs and the 2026 OCEANEs accepted by Worldline in the Repurchase will be cancelled thereafter in accordance with their respective terms and conditions.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

  • 26 February 2025: FY 2024 results

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren
E peter.farren@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay
E guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payment technology, local expertise, and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses worldwide. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

FOLLOW US

          

DISCLAIMER

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No communication or information relating to the Repurchase or the new bond issuance may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required.

No communication and no information in respect of the Repurchase or the new bond issuance may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required.

This press release does not constitute an invitation to participate in the new bond issuance in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such repurchase or offer under applicable securities laws.

The new bond issuance mentioned has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the bonds may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.

Attachment


