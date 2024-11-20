|
20.11.2024 13:00:00
Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|31/10/2024
|283 567 969
283,567,969
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 327 309 414
Number of theoretical voting rights : 327,309,414
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Worldline SA
|
09:28
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
19.11.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
19.11.24
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
19.11.24
|Dienstagshandel in Paris: CAC 40 fällt (finanzen.ch)
|
19.11.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Pluszeichen im CAC 40 (finanzen.ch)
|
18.11.24
|Freundlicher Handel: CAC 40 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
18.11.24
|Schwacher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 am Nachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
18.11.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Worldline SA
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Ares Management
✅ Cintas
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch: SMI & DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}