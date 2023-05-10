|
10.05.2023 18:00:00
Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|30/04/2023
|281 771 140
281,771,140
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 325 417 538
Number of theoretical voting rights : 325,417,538
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
