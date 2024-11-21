Worldline has successfully placed a €500 million 5-year bond issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 21 November 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the successful placement of a new €500 million 5-year bond.

Worldline has successfully placed a €500 million bond maturing in November 2029 and bearing a coupon of 5.250%. The offering was oversubscribed by a highly diversified investor base, confirming the confidence in Worldline’s business model and credit profile.

Net proceeds of the issue will be applied by Worldline for its general corporate purposes which may include, in whole or in part, refinancing of existing indebtedness, including its outstanding OCEANEs (0% 30 July 2025 EUR 600,000,000 Convertible/Exchangeable Bonds and/or 0% 30 July 2026 EUR 800,000,000 Convertible/Exchangeable Bonds). The settlement is expected to take place on the 27th of November, 2024, and the bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor.

Worldline is rated BBB- with a negative outlook by S&P Global Ratings and is committed to maintain its Investment Grade Rating.

