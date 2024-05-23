Worldline: Combined General Meeting of June 13, 2024 Availability of preparatory documents

Combined General Meeting of June 13, 2024

Availability of preparatory documents

Paris La Défense, May 24, 2024 – The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at Tour Cœur Défense – 100-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle –

92931 La Défense.

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the Shareholders’ General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 6, 2024 n°55. The convening notice (avis de convocation) is published in today’s BALO.

Shareholders are informed that the Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting and the postal or proxy voting form are published on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

For any information or question, please contact the Investor Relations Department.

