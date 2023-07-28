Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.07.2023 17:00:00

Worldline - availability of the amendment to the 2022 URD

Worldline
36.30 EUR 4.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document available
Including the 2023 half-year Financial Report

Paris La Défense, July 28, 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the availability to the public and the filing with the French Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) on July 28, 2023 of an amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document under number D.23-0371. This document includes the 2023 half-year financial report.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
E benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment


