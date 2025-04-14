Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
WORLDLINE : 2024 Universal Registration Document available

2024 Universal Registration Document available

Paris La Défense, April 14, 2025 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announces the filing of its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) in French version on Monday, April 14, 2025, under number D.25-0257.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the integrated report; the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren
E peter.farren@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay
E guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated circa €4.6 billion revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

