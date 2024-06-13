Worldline - 2024 General meeting - Approval of all resolutions - Press Release

Worldline’s Shareholders Meeting and

Board of Directors of June 13, 2024

Paris La Défense, June 13, 2024 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services held today its Shareholders’ Meeting chaired by Mr. Georges Pauget, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors. Following the Shareholders’ Meeting and as announced on March 21, 2024, the Board of Directors decided, upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee, to appoint Mr. Wilfried Verstraete as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 13, 2024

At today's meeting, shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, in particular:

the Company and consolidated accounts for the financial year ended on December 31 st , 2023;

, 2023; the renewal of the term of office as director of Mrs. Nazan Somer Özelgin and Mr. Daniel Schmucki, for a period of three years;

the ratification of the co-optation of Mr. Wilfried Verstraete as director and its re-appointment for a new term of office of three years; and

the appointment of three new directors, Mrs. Agnès Park, Mrs. Sylvia Steinmann and

Mr. Olivier Gavalda for a period of three years.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, as previously announced, the Board of Directors is now composed of 14 directors, including two employee directors. The Board of Directors comprises 58% independent directors, 42% women and 67% directors of foreign nationality (other than the employee directors).

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditors responsible for certifying sustainability information for the remainder of its term of office as statutory auditors, i.e. for a period of four years.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the components of compensation and benefits for 2023 granted to:

Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Directors until December 14, 2023;

Mr. Georges Pauget, Interim Chairman as of December 15, 2023;

Mr. Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer; and

Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the 2024 compensation policies of the corporate officers.

The voting results of the Shareholders’ Meeting and the full broadcast are available on the Company’s website: www.investors.worldline.com/en/general-meeting-of-shareholders.

Appointment of Wilfried Verstraete as Chairman of the Board of Directors and governance update

After the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously decided, upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee:

to maintain the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer;

to elect Mr. Wilfried Verstraete as Chairman of the Board of Directors; and

to confirm Mr. Gilles Grapinet as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for their respective current mandate duration.





Upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors also approved the new composition of its Committees:

Audit and Risks Committee: Aldo Cardoso (Chairman), Mette Kamsvåg, Nazan Somer Özelgin, Sylvia Steinmann and Daniel Schmucki

Aldo Cardoso (Chairman), Mette Kamsvåg, Nazan Somer Özelgin, Sylvia Steinmann and Daniel Schmucki Nomination Committee: Giulia Fitzpatrick (Chairwoman), Wilfried Verstraete (Vice- Chairman), Agnès Park and Thierry Sommelet

Giulia Fitzpatrick (Chairwoman), Wilfried Verstraete (Vice- Chairman), Agnès Park and Thierry Sommelet Remuneration Committee: Wilfried Verstraete (Chairman), Giulia Fitzpatrick

(Vice-Chairwoman), Agnès Park, Thierry Sommelet and Marie-Christine Lebert

Wilfried Verstraete (Chairman), Giulia Fitzpatrick (Vice-Chairwoman), Agnès Park, Thierry Sommelet and Marie-Christine Lebert Investment Committee: Daniel Schmucki (Chairman), Aldo Cardoso, Olivier Gavalda,

Gilles Grapinet, Mette Kamsvåg, Thierry Sommelet and Wilfried Verstraete

Daniel Schmucki (Chairman), Aldo Cardoso, Olivier Gavalda, Gilles Grapinet, Mette Kamsvåg, Thierry Sommelet and Wilfried Verstraete CSR Committee: Agnès Park (Chairwoman), Giulia Fitzpatrick (Vice-Chairwoman),

Gilles Grapinet, Sylvia Steinmann and Stephan Van Hellemont





Georges Pauget, former Interim Chairman of Worldline’s Board of Directors, declared "Today marks an important date for the Group, with our shareholders giving their full support to a largely renewed governance, carefully designed to support the company’s new strategic phase. As interim Chair, it has been a privilege to chair this Board and to support the development of an European leader in its sector through the vision of its management and to work hand in hand with Wilfried Verstraete to insure the transition. In line with its strategic roadmap since its IPO, Worldline has built over time a unique competitive position in the payment industry, with leading products, cutting-edge technology, first-class partners and outstanding teams. I am confident that Wilfried, as new Chair, has all the skills and I wish him every success in his new role to support the company, Worldline CEO, the management team and the employees to fully leverage on these assets, and I wish them all the success for this exciting journey ahead”

Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of Worldline’s Board of Director, said "I am deeply honoured by the confidence that Worldline’s shareholders have placed in me today, which led to my nomination as Chairman of the Board. They have also supported the Board’s renewed composition, which brings together complementary expertise and oversight, and I would like to thank Georges Pauget for his relentless commitment and support in this transition. In a structurally promising global payments market, I have no doubt that Worldline, which has built up a world class leadership position, has a major role to play, leveraging a strong client base and unique technologies. Together with the Board, I will work closely with the CEO and the executive team to deliver on the next phase of our strategy and to ensure enhanced value creation for all stakeholders.”

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay

guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

+33 7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@worldline.com





