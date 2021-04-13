 World Traveler Reveals Credit Card Hack to Entrepreneurs in New Reach Education's 'Credit Stacking' Course | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021 15:15:00

World Traveler Reveals Credit Card Hack to Entrepreneurs in New Reach Education's 'Credit Stacking' Course

PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack McColl, local entrepreneur, full-time traveler and skydiver, revealed the science behind funding multiple seven-figure businesses solely through lines of zero-percent-interest credit in a seven-week course that launched April 12, 2021.

When the global pandemic hit in 2020, Jack immediately began to create a course in credit stacking to help current and soon-to-be entrepreneurs bounce back from economical hardships. Credit Stacking is the strategy of stacking multiple lines of credit in a specific order, allowing the borrower to access much larger lines of credit with additional benefits, like zero percent interest. 

With over 20 credit cards to his name, McColl travels the world in luxury for a fraction of the price, due to the utilization of business cards and point-redemption strategies.

"Credit has completely changed the way I live. Being an entrepreneur most of my life, I wish I had known how high credit lines and access to zero percent credit would exponentially change the business game for me," said Jack McColl, founder of Credit Stacking.

"I created this course in hopes that I can assist fellow entrepreneurs to change the status quo when it comes to business and travel."

Having recently returned from a skydiving trip in Egypt, many others can create a similar lifestyle through the credit stacking strategy. Those seeking a more stable way to fund their next business venture are also invited to participate at creditstacking.com.

Arizona-based New Reach Education educates many self-starters and entrepreneurs through investment and financial educational courses, Credit Stacking being one of them. People around the world learn how to succeed in finance, real estate investing, credit and more. To learn more, click here.

About Jack

Jack McColl, founder of Credit Stacking, has been featured on MarketWatch, Disrupt Magazine, Yahoo Finance, and many other publications and podcasts for his knowledge and in-depth understanding of the credit stacking strategy. Jack has mentored thousands of entrepreneurs and has grown multiple seven-figure businesses. 

For more information, please contact Luci Peterson, PR Manager, at (208) 670-5618 or lucip@newreacheducation.com.

Follow Jack's crazy adventures and find more tips about credit on his Facebook page and personal Instagram.

Related Images

jack-mccoll.png
Jack McColl
McColl on a skydiving trip to Egypt, paid entirely through credit card points.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-traveler-reveals-credit-card-hack-to-entrepreneurs-in-new-reach-educations-credit-stacking-course-301267699.html

SOURCE New Reach Education

