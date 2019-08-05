World Travel, Inc. Expands Technology Offering To Include Self-Service Event And Meeting Technology

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Business Travel Annual Convention in Chicago, World Travel, Inc., the 4th largest independent TMC in the US, announces the addition of self-service meeting technology to their solution set via a partnership with Groupize. "This partnership will help World Travel clients align meetings and transient travel management for end-to-end visibility with significant benefits including coordinated risk, spend and policy management, increased productivity and impressive savings," states Pam Zager, EVP of Operations and Travel Technology.

"GBTA indicated that the convergence of transient travel & meetings is the #1 issue for travel managers today. At World Travel, we are always ahead of the industry trends, but now that 59% of travel managers want to integrate travel and meetings, self-service technology is no longer a nice to have solution but a must-have solution," states Julie Deppe, Vice President of Enterprise Technology.

The educational sessions at the GBTA Annual convention include three sessions on the convergence of travel and meetings and are expected to be amongst the most attended at the convention. As the description of 'Where's Waldo? Finding and Managing Simple Meetings in Your Travel Program' states, "Simple meetings are everywhere in a travel program. It's time to stop talking about and start doing something about your largest area of unmanaged spend. These unmanaged meetings increase cost and risk for your organization."

World Travel is known for strategic alliances with industry-leading technology providers. Groupize partners only with travel management companies committed to leveraging technology to bridge the gap between their business travel and full-service meeting offerings. The Groupize technology not only reigns in the largest area of decentralized rogue spend in an organization, but it also supports the agency in delivering more business to preferred vendors and provides visibility into more meetings in a company, supporting both duty of care obligations and risk mitigation.

"We admire World Travel's vision and commitment to excellence. We are excited with our partnership and fully support their mission to make meetings simple," shared Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, Co-Founder of Groupize.

