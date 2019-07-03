03.07.2019 22:18:00

World Telehealth Initiative Receives Generous Donation From Responsible Telemedicine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible Telemedicine, an organization devoted to promoting accessible and proper healthcare, has generously donated $4,100 to further the efforts of World Telehealth Initiative.

Responsible Telemedicine, a 501(c)(4) non-profit that works to safeguard the best interest of the patients who choose digital healthcare, has donated $4,100 to World Telehealth Initiative.

"Responsible Telemedicine is looking to promote other organizations that align with our values. World Telehealth Initiative has a vision for a brighter future, and we want to promote that vision," stated Aadel Sarfani from Responsible Telemedicine.

Responsible Telemedicine works with medical labs, doctors, and government regulators to keep the digital healthcare space in the best interest of patients.

World Telehealth Initiative is a 501(c)3  that provides medical expertise to vulnerable communities all over the world to build capacity and core health services through a network of volunteer health care professionals, supported by state of the art teleheath technology.

World Telehealth Initiative hopes to make a sustainable difference in the lives of others, and Responsible Telemedicine is actively working to make a difference. A collaboration with Responsible Telemedicine felt like the perfect fit.

"World Telehealth Initiative is an organization that believes just as strongly as we do in utilizing telehealth to deliver expert healthcare in a safe and accessible manner (no matter where the patients were born), we want to facilitate that in whatever way we can. We look forward to further collaborating with them in the future," said Aadel Sarfani.

Responsible Telemedicine is an industry watchdog that works to uphold quality care and prevent predatory marketing in telemedicine.

World Telehealth Initiative works with people in underserved communities with the goals of improving health outcomes for patients while simultaneously advancing the healthcare skills and capacity of local providers.

For more information about Responsible Telemedicine, visit responsibletelemedicine.org.

About World Telehealth Initiative World Telehealth Initiative has an unprecedented capability to provide sustained healthcare to the the world's most vulnerable.  We are appreciative of all donations that allow us to increase our global footprint.  For more information visit https://www.worldtelehealthinitiative.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-telehealth-initiative-receives-generous-donation-from-responsible-telemedicine-300880081.html

SOURCE Responsible Telemedicine

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:24
Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
10:30
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
10:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB