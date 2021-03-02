SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’513 -0.1%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1042 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’737.2 0.7%  Bitcoin 43’685 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9142 0.0%  Öl 63.9 0.9% 

World Sports Network the Latest to Secure Vendor Registration License in Virginia

ISELIN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 1, 2021, WSN is finally able to provide a suite of sports betting services to residents of Virginia.

WSN has expanded its operations significantly since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was deemed unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in May 2018.

This latest authorization comes at an exciting time for those residents in Virginia, with a number of sports betting platforms having been authorized since the state officially opened its doors for business in January 2021.

Since then, WSN has gone on to secure various types of regulatory approval in a total of 11 states. WSN is focused on delivering sports news coverage, match statistics, and the various tools needed by fans to stay informed and up to date on all the latest developments in their sport of choice.

Press contact:
Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sports-network-the-latest-to-secure-vendor-registration-license-in-virginia-301238778.html

SOURCE World Sports Network

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

