12.10.2020 12:30:00

World Solid State Batteries Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027 - Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid State Batteries estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.4% over the period 2020-2027. Thin-Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.7% CAGR and reach US$264.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 45% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Solid State Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$32.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 49.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.5% and 40.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • BrightVolt, Inc.
  • Cymbet Corporation
  • Excellatron Solid State, LLC
  • Infinite Power Solution, Inc.
  • Planar Energy
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Solid Power, Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Solid State Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41


