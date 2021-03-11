|
11.03.2021 16:11:00
World Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Raj Operates on Dr. Andrew Ordon from 'The Doctors' TV Show
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic surgery is a serious matter that has no room for error. This is why Dr. Andrew Ordon of the world renowned Daytime Emmy Award winning show of 'The Doctors' trusted his knee surgery with none other than world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raj in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Raj evaluates and proceeds with a ground breaking procedure to save Dr. Ordon's knee and prevent a knee replacement. A knee replacement is the end of performing at a high level. Dr. Raj proceeds to scope his knee and do a meniscectomy and a bone marrow stem cell procedure.
Dr. Raj's goal is to correct meniscal issue and use stem cell technology and peptide therapy to regenerate the knee cartilage, therefore reversing arthritis. The basis of arthritis is loss of cartilage. The surgery was featured March 1st, 2021 on The Doctors TV show. Dr. Orden is doing extremely well for just 3 weeks post op.
Dr. Raj and his colleagues at Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute provide the newest technology that is minimally invasive to achieve the best physiologic results.
Dr. Raj is touted as the doctors' doctor, as he treats many physicians and surgeons. Dr. Raj clientele range from a-list celebrities, CEOs, politicians, influencers, public figures and everyday weekend warriors.
Check out Dr. Raj's website and his reputation to see why many people utilize his services. Visit our website at www.drhipandknee.com or call to schedule your appointment (310) 247-0466.
Contact: Dr. Raj, 310-247-0466, drraj90210@gmail.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-orthopedic-surgeon-dr-raj-operates-on-dr-andrew-ordon-from-the-doctors-tv-show-301245693.html
SOURCE Dr. Raj Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute
Inside
wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in Grün -- SMI auf rotem Terrain -- DAX erneut auf Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Die US-Börsen zeigen sich fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichte Verluste. In Deutschland setzt sich die Jagd nach neuen Bestmarken fort. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}