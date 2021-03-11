SMI 10’877 -0.3%  SPI 13’671 -0.1%  Dow 32’504 0.6%  DAX 14’572 0.2%  Euro 1.1068 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’838 0.5%  Gold 1’724 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’806 1.4%  Dollar 0.9269 -0.3%  Öl 68.9 1.0% 

World Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Raj Operates on Dr. Andrew Ordon from 'The Doctors' TV Show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic surgery is a serious matter that has no room for error. This is why Dr. Andrew Ordon of the world renowned Daytime Emmy Award winning show of 'The Doctors' trusted his knee surgery with none other than world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raj in Beverly Hills, CA.

Dr. Raj Guest Appearance on The Doctors going over Knee Surgery with Dr. Andrew Ordon

Dr. Raj evaluates and proceeds with a ground breaking procedure to save Dr. Ordon's knee and prevent a knee replacement. A knee replacement is the end of performing at a high level. Dr. Raj proceeds to scope his knee and do a meniscectomy and a bone marrow stem cell procedure.

Dr. Raj's goal is to correct meniscal issue and use stem cell technology and peptide therapy to regenerate the knee cartilage, therefore reversing arthritis. The basis of arthritis is loss of cartilage. The surgery was featured March 1st, 2021 on The Doctors TV show. Dr. Orden is doing extremely well for just 3 weeks post op.

Dr. Raj and his colleagues at Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute provide the newest technology that is minimally invasive to achieve the best physiologic results.

Dr. Raj is touted as the doctors' doctor, as he treats many physicians and surgeons. Dr. Raj clientele range from a-list celebrities, CEOs, politicians, influencers, public figures and everyday weekend warriors.

Check out Dr. Raj's website and his reputation to see why many people utilize his services. Visit our website at www.drhipandknee.com or call to schedule your appointment (310) 247-0466.

Contact: Dr. Raj, 310-247-0466, drraj90210@gmail.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-orthopedic-surgeon-dr-raj-operates-on-dr-andrew-ordon-from-the-doctors-tv-show-301245693.html

SOURCE Dr. Raj Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute

