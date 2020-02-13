13.02.2020 23:30:00

World Premiere of BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000: Three Exclusive Originals and a Limited Edition of the BMW M2 Competition

MUNICH and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the further development of BMW Individual, the BMW M GmbH presents its latest collaboration at this year's Frieze Los Angeles: a multi-tiered project with international artist FUTURA 2000. Known for his mastery of color, concentric forms, and kinetic composition, FUTURA 2000 creates three exclusive and unique versions of the BMW M2 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 l/100 km; combine CO2 emissions: 227 g/km) in his unmistakable style, whilst also designing a limited-edition of the BMW M2 Competition – scheduled for public purchase in June 2020.

BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 and BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000 (02/2020). © BMW AG BMW M2 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 l/100 km; combine CO2 emissions: 227 g/km) (PRNewsfoto/BMW Group)

One of the three hand-painted BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 celebrates its world premiere at the second Frieze Los Angeles at the Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood (from 13 to 16 February).

The artist works extensively on the three unique versions of the BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 both on the exterior and in the interior. The limited-production models also bear his unique signature. The trim strips on the instrument panel and the centre console of each vehicle boast a special, individually created FUTURA 2000 design. The bi-coloured, Dakota leather M sports seats in black and ivory white feature polar blue contrast stitching. In addition, the interior package includes an M Alcantara leather-clad sports steering wheel with a grey 12 o'clock marking and special door sill trims bearing the consecutive limited-edition number and a Futura signature. From the outside, the BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000 is recognisable by the painted surfaces on the front and rear aprons and the side sills. Moreover, each car is fitted with 19-inch jet black light alloy wheels.

Further information and images available at: www.press.bmwgroup.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089722/BMW_M2_by_FUTURA.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089723/BMW_M2_by_FUTURA.jpg   

 

Doris Fleischer
BMW Group Cultural Engagement
+49-151-601-27806  
Doris.Fleischer@bmw.de

 

 

BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 and BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000 (02/2020). © BMW AG BMW M2 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 l/100 km; combine CO2 emissions: 227 g/km) (PRNewsfoto/BMW Group)

SOURCE BMW Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;