World Premiere of BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000: Three Exclusive Originals and a Limited Edition of the BMW M2 Competition

MUNICH and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- In the wake of the further development of BMW Individual, the BMW M GmbH presents its latest collaboration at this year's Frieze Los Angeles: a multi-tiered project with international artist FUTURA 2000. Known for his mastery of color, concentric forms, and kinetic composition, FUTURA 2000 creates three exclusive and unique versions of the BMW M2 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 l/100 km; combine CO 2 emissions: 227 g/km) in his unmistakable style, whilst also designing a limited-edition of the BMW M2 Competition – scheduled for public purchase in June 2020.

One of the three hand-painted BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 celebrates its world premiere at the second Frieze Los Angeles at the Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood (from 13 to 16 February).

The artist works extensively on the three unique versions of the BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 both on the exterior and in the interior. The limited-production models also bear his unique signature. The trim strips on the instrument panel and the centre console of each vehicle boast a special, individually created FUTURA 2000 design. The bi-coloured, Dakota leather M sports seats in black and ivory white feature polar blue contrast stitching. In addition, the interior package includes an M Alcantara leather-clad sports steering wheel with a grey 12 o'clock marking and special door sill trims bearing the consecutive limited-edition number and a Futura signature. From the outside, the BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000 is recognisable by the painted surfaces on the front and rear aprons and the side sills. Moreover, each car is fitted with 19-inch jet black light alloy wheels.

