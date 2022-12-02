SMI 11'203 -0.3%  SPI 14'309 -0.3%  Dow 34'430 0.1%  DAX 14'529 0.3%  Euro 0.9882 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'978 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 -0.3%  Bitcoin 15'970 0.5%  Dollar 0.9361 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -2.0% 
03.12.2022 00:22:00

World Plumbing Council Invites Submissions for Annual Scholarships

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Plumbing Council is accepting applications for its three annual scholarships, two of which are awarded to plumbers to travel internationally to learn more about the industry, and the third of which goes to a trainer/instructor to attend the annual UA Instructor Training Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The scholarships are available to individuals actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training. They help create an educational exchange between plumbing industry participants from different countries; increase awareness of the contribution plumbing has made to global health, sustainability, and the environment; and provide a platform for networking and relationship building on a global level, helping strengthen the inter-connectedness of the global plumbing industry.

The Scholarship for Least Developed and Developing Countries is a one-time grant for an individual actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training, to travel to another country for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge. The applicant must be a citizen of either a least developed country or a developing country.

The Education and Training Scholarship is a one-time grant for an individual actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training, to travel to another country for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge.

The United Association Instructor Training Program Scholarship is a grant awarded annually to a trainer, instructor, or teacher (or trainee instructor or teacher) from the plumbing industry (plumbing, sprinkler fitting or HVAC), to travel to the United States to take part in the annual UA Instructor Training Program (ITP). The ITP is held each August in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. The recipient will take part in a range of courses that are available over the course of one week.

"The UA is excited to accept recipients from abroad again after a long three years of banned travel," WPC Chair and UA Director of Plumbing Services Tom Bigley said. "The friendships that we made with past winners Jean Claude Twagirimana from Rwanda and Sudip Das from India have continued to this day. We look forward to welcoming next year's scholarship winner to ITP and sharing all the new technology and training methods for plumbing, as well as learning from our guest about how they train in their countries."

Each scholarship provides up to $15,000 in funding to cover approved expenses for the duration of the program. The scholarship applications may be downloaded from https://www.worldplumbing.org/scholarship/. The application deadline for each scholarship is Sept. 30, 2023.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-plumbing-council-invites-submissions-for-annual-scholarships-301692935.html

SOURCE World Plumbing Council

