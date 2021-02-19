World Outlook for the Research Antibodies Market to 2027, Featuring Key Players Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies Market By Product, By Antibody Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-Users, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A significant rise in research activities in the field of stem cells and neurobiology is one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market.



The Global Research Antibodies Market size was valued at USD 3.35 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 5.33 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027, according to the latest report. Market growth is driven by a rise in research activities in the field of stem cells, along with the growing prevalence of neurological and blood disorders. The WHO estimates that nearly 27 million babies across the globe are born with some blood disorder. As of 2008, there were approximately 100,000 children suffering from thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, in India alone.



Stem cell therapies are gaining massive popularity as they offer the potential for discerning and regenerating new cells in the human body, thereby curing or lessening the effect of life-threatening diseases like oncological and blood-related disorders. The cord blood stem cells offer the potential to treat over 80 blood-related ailments, such as leukemia, lymphomas, sickle cell disease, and others.



The rise in funding for R&D activities is positively impacting the research antibodies market. Over 2014 and 2017, the investment in healthcare R&D by the United States has witnessed a growth of 18.1%. Moreover, in 2017, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. The growing modality rate of cancer and other deadly diseases and demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility will foster research antibodies market share over the forecast period.



Key findings from the report suggest

Based on product type, the primary antibodies segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. In immunoassays, primary antibodies are of major importance to bind to the target antigen.

On the basis of technology, the western blotting segment is set to witness major gains over the forecast period on account of its capacity to detect picogram levels of protein in a sample, making it ideal for use in several applications as an effective early diagnostic tool. Additionally, it enables researchers to direct label primary antibodies, thereby eliminating the requirement for secondary antibodies.

Based on application, the oncology segment contributed significantly to the market revenue share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period.

In terms of end-use, the academics & research institutes segment held the second-largest market share of the research antibodies industry in 2019 and are likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of 7.1% through 2027 on account of the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, and surge in R&D activities for antibodies in the region, among others.

region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of 7.1% through 2027 on account of the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, and surge in R&D activities for antibodies in the region, among others. Europe held the second-largest share in the research antibodies market share in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027.

held the second-largest share in the research antibodies market share in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. North America is estimated to showcase a notable CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period on account of the growing prevalence of blood diseases and neurological diseases, increased investment in medical R&D activities, technological advancements in proteomics research, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

is estimated to showcase a notable CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period on account of the growing prevalence of blood diseases and neurological diseases, increased investment in medical R&D activities, technological advancements in proteomics research, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the presence of leading market players in the region. Prominent players in the global antibodies market are Becton, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Research Antibodies Market By Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Research Antibodies Market By Antibody Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Research Antibodies Market By Technology & Trends



Chapter 8. Research Antibodies Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Research Antibodies Market By End-Users Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Research Antibodies Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Becton

Dickinson Co.pany

Lonza Group

Agilent Technologies

Abcam PLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck Millipore

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.,

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzhvkr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-outlook-for-the-research-antibodies-market-to-2027-featuring-key-players-lonza-group-agilent-technologies-dickinson-and-company-abcam-plc-bio-rad-laboratories-and-more-301231798.html

SOURCE Research and Markets