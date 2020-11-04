World Niobium Market Growth and Forecasts 2020-2025: Accelerating Usage in Structural Steels

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Niobium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for niobium is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market are the increased consumption of niobium in structural steel and extensive utilization of niobium-based alloys in manufacturing aircraft engines. Niobium, being an abundant element with a small number of producers around the world, can hinder the growth of the market studied.

The construction industry dominated the market and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period as niobium-based alloys are exceptionally meeting the challenges regarding fire resistance and seismic requirement of modern artistic construction.

Increasing demand for high strength and lightweight steel in oil & gas pipelines is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan .

Construction Sector to Dominate the Market

As present day structures and buildings are becoming more and more complex and ambitious, the demand for performance-oriented construction materials is consistently increasing, in order to employ sustainable, elegant, and cost-effective methods or solutions. This, in turn, has increased the dependence on micro-alloying with niobium to produce high-quality steel to meet these present day requirements.

High-strength niobium microalloyed plate products are used in the construction of bridges, viaducts, high-rise buildings, etc. Heavy machinery, pressure vessels, etc. represent additional applications of microalloyed plates. Niobium materials, especially, are used in combination with steel in earthquake prone areas.

The increasing urbanization, rising standard of living, and the growth of the repair construction industry (due to replacement of old infrastructures) ensure a sustained increase in the demand for steel. In addition, the usage of high strength steel helps cut down raw material costs and the building's overall weight.

The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and European regions, and this is going to drive the demand for HSLA steel, which provides cost savings through reduction of weight in buildings, while also preventing infrastructure failures.

Adding to these, several vanity projects in the Middle East and building of commercial constructions, such as airports, etc. are expected to drive the market in the future.

