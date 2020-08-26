26.08.2020 22:15:00

World Mobile Food Services Market Outlook 2020-2027: Global Competitor Market Shares

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Food Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Food Services estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $872.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Mobile Food Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$872.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Cousins Maine Lobster
  • Katz's Delicatessen
  • Kogi Korean BBQ
  • Luke's Lobster
  • New Bohemia Wurst + BierHaus

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Mobile Food Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

