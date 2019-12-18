World Medical Plastics Market Study 2019 - Market Set to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 6.8%

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics Market by Type (Engineering Plastics, HPP, Standard Plastics, Silicone, and Others), Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics, Medical Instruments & Tools, Drug Delivery, and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of medical plastics was USD 22.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The increasing demand for healthcare solutions owing to an increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing population in emerging economies are the major drivers for the medical plastics market.

Other driving factors include the increasing healthcare investments and the use of advanced medical technology such as customized prosthetics, AI-driven surgeries, and the use of microdevices for procedural applications.

However, the fluctuations in the regulations across different countries and time-taking regulatory approval process can hinder the growth of the market.

The report profiles several leading players of the medical plastics market that include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF (Germany), Celanese (US), Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium) and Covestro (Germany) The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the market.

The medical instruments & tools segment is estimated to be the largest application of medical plastics during the forecast period.



The medical instruments & tools segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the medical plastics market. Suitability and biocompatibility of medical plastics for the manufacturing of various medical devices, such as surgical and procedural instruments, diagnostic instruments, and dental tools, are driving the demand. Plastic materials are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of these equipment owing to their properties, such as toughness, rigidity, easy workability, and availability. Plastics can be machined, molded, or formed into almost any shape as per requirements.



The engineering plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of medical plastics during the forecast period.



The engineering plastics segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. These plastics are used in diagnostic instruments, drug delivery systems, orthopedic devices, and dental tools. Engineering plastics provide many advantages over standard plastics, such as good malleability, faster production time, low weight, resistance to high impact, flame, shock, and chemical, and better friction reduction.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing medical plastics market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing medical plastics market during the forecast period owing to the continuously increasing population, rising disposable income, rise in lifestyle diseases, and the increasing aging population. In addition, rapid alterations in the competitive landscape of the healthcare industry and advent of new and innovative medical technologies, such as 3D printing, polymer blended materials, bio-based materials, and others in the region are propelling the demand for medical plastics.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Medical Plastics Market

4.2 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Type

4.3 Medical Plastics Market Size, By Application

4.4 Medical Plastics Market, By Major Countries

4.5 APAC Medical Plastics Market, By Country and Application, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Advanced Medical Technology and Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Time-Consuming Regulatory Approval Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 R&D to Develop Advanced Plastics

5.2.3.2 Development of Patient-Specific Implants and 3D Printed Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Waste Management Concerns

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends of Healthcare Industry



6 Medical Plastics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standard Plastics

6.2.1 The Advent of New Technologies in Surgical and Procedural Operations is Augmenting the Demand for Standard Plastics

6.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.2.3 Polyolefin (PE)

6.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

6.2.5 Polystyrene (PS)

6.2.6 Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

6.3 Engineering Plastics

6.3.1 Engineering Plastics Offer Higher Impact, Flame, Shock, and Chemical Resistance Than Standard Plastics

6.3.2 Polyamide (PA)

6.3.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

6.3.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

6.3.5 Polyacetal

6.3.6 Others

6.4 High Performance Plastic (HPP)

6.4.1 Hpp Exhibits Heat Stability and High Chemical Resistance

6.4.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

6.4.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.4.4 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

6.4.5 Other Hpps

6.5 Silicone

6.5.1 The Biocompatibility of Silicone is Increasing Its Use in Medical Implants

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

6.6.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

6.6.3 Biodegradable Polymers

6.6.4 Polymer Blends and Synthetic Rubber



7 Medical Plastics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Disposables

7.2.1 The Growth in Demand for Catheters and Syringes are Fueling the Market for Medical Plastics

7.2.2 General Disposables

7.2.3 Medical Bags

7.2.4 Catheters

7.2.5 Syringes

7.3 Prosthetics

7.3.1 The Use of 3d Printed Customized Prostheses and Lightweight Implants is Gaining Traction

7.3.2 Limb Prosthesis

7.3.3 Implants

7.4 Medical Instruments & Tools

7.4.1 Increasing Surgical and Procedural Applications are Driving the Demand for Medical Plastics

7.4.2 Surgical Instruments

7.4.3 Diagnostic Instruments & Devices

7.4.4 Dental Tools

7.5 Drug Delivery

7.5.1 The Growing Requirement of Innovative Drug Delivery Systems is Expected to Boost the Demand for Medical Plastics

7.6 Others



8 Medical Plastics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 The Country's Advanced Medical Technology Industry is the Major Driver for the Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 The Medical Plastics Market in the Country is Highly Regulated

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 The Country is One of the Most Prominent Medical Device Markets in the Region

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 The Country is the Largest Market for Dental Equipment in Europe

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Non-Invasive Surgery, Orthopedics, and Disposable Medical Equipment Segments Offer Opportunities for Medical Device Manufacturers

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 The Highly-Regulated Healthcare Industry and Strong Medical Device Market are the Governing Factors for the Medical Plastics Market

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Italy has an Established Healthcare Industry

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Public Hospitals, Health Centers, and Research Institutions are the Major Consumers of Medical Devices in the Country

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.3.6.1 The Country is Witnessing Extensive R&D on Medical Instrumentation

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 The Country Attracts International Investments in Medical Device Manufacturing Units

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 The Implementation of the Ai and Big Data Technologies in the Healthcare Industry is Favorable for the Market

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.3.1 There has Been Increased Domestic Manufacturing of Smart Medical Devices in the Country

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 Government Initiatives for the Healthcare Sector are Expected to Boost the Demand for Medical Plastics

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Initiatives, Such as Ntp and Vision 2030, are Expected to Drive the Medical Plastics Market in Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 The Dubai Industrial Strategy (Dis) 2030 is Expected to Create Opportunities for the Market

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 The Medical Plastics Market is Expected to Grow Due to the Launch of Government Schemes

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Brazil has Strong Healthcare Demographic Growth

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 The Country is an Important Location for Medical Tourism

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.4.1 SABIC

9.4.2 BASF

9.4.3 Celanese Corporation

9.4.4 Evonik

9.4.5 Solvay

9.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.5.1 New Product Launch

9.5.2 Investment & Expansion

9.5.3 Agreement & Collaboration

9.5.4 Merger & Acquisition

9.5.5 Joint Venture



10 Company Profiles

10.1 SABIC

10.2 BASF

10.3 Celanese Corporation

10.4 Evonik

10.5 Solvay

10.6 Arkema

10.7 Covestro

10.8 Ensinger

10.9 Lubrizol

10.10 Trinseo

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Biomerics

10.11.2 DSM

10.11.3 Eastman Chemical Company

10.11.4 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10.11.5 Invibio

10.11.6 Lanxess

10.11.7 Londyllbasell

10.11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

10.11.9 Polyone

10.11.10 Rchling

10.11.11 RTP Company

10.11.12 Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

10.11.13 Tekni Plex

10.11.14 Teknor Apex

10.11.15 Wacker Chemie



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpm4m5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-medical-plastics-market-study-2019---market-set-to-reach-31-7-billion-by-2024--rising-at-a-cagr-of-6-8-300976899.html

SOURCE Research and Markets