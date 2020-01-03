World Markets for Microfluidics, Forecast to 2029 - Massive Scope for Adoption of Microfluidics-based Solutions in Emerging Nations

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microfluidics Market: Focus on Application, Type, End User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The microfluidics market generated $10,260.6 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



Microfluidics is significantly empowered by the rapid and continual advancements in technology. Owing to the explosion of molecular diagnostics and its applications, all areas of medicine have been significantly affected, with emphasis on point-of-care diagnostics. PCR has gradually evolved from gel analysis to real-time PCR to droplet microfluidics-based digital PCR in more recent times, depicting the increase in the evolutionary demands of the aligned industries.



Additionally, with key players in the market attempting to tackle several emerging diseases, technologies and consequently platforms, have become more refined. The rapid influx of technology within the industry has significantly propelled the entire microfluidics industry into becoming one of the most lucrative industries within the global healthcare market and more precisely, the global precision medicine market.



Expert Quote



This research strongly believes such technology will help to fill the gaps in existing immunoassay technology and be applied directly to biological samples such as blood, saliva, or urine.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The microfluidics research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including strategic developments and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with industrial and biological research. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global microfluidics market.

Key Companies



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the microfluidics market include 1CellBio Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cellix Ltd., Micronit Microtechnologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, Mission Bio, Merck KgaA, Sphere Fluidics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Qiagen N.V. and uFluidix., among others.

Key Questions Answered



What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global microfluidics market?

What are the factors resulting in the emerging trends within the global microfluidics market?

How is each segment of the global microfluidics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global microfluidics market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global microfluidics products, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Overview

2.1 Characteristics of Market Available Microfluidics Solutions

2.2 Microfluidics in Clinical Diagnostics

2.3 Global Footprint



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Invasive and Rapid Diagnosis

3.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine Shifting the Paradigm from Reaction to Prevention on a Global Level

3.3.3 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

3.3.4 Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Lack of Standardization

3.4.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

3.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Microfluidics-based Solutions in Emerging Nations

3.5.2 Increased Use of Microfluidics in Widespread Applications

3.5.3 Hybridization of Technologies



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Synergistic Activities

4.1.2 Funding and Expansion

4.1.3 Product Launches and Upgrades

4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



5 Global Microfluidics Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Microfluidic Platforms

5.3 Microfluidic Chips



6 Global Microfluidics Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Point-of-Care Testing

6.3 Cell Analysis

6.4 Drug Development and Discovery

6.5 Organ-on-a-chip

6.6 Agro-Food Industry

6.7 Microbiological Research

6.8 Other



7 Global Microfluidics Market (by End User) 2018-2029

7.1 Overview

7.2 Research and Academic Laboratories

7.3 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.4 Diagnostic Centers

7.5 Other End Users



8 Global Microfluidics Market (by Region)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest-of-the-World



9 Industry Insights

9.1 Market Share Analysis

9.2 Growth Share Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 1CellBio, Inc.

10.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.5 Cellix Ltd.

10.6 Fluidigm Corporation

10.7 Micronit MicroTechnologies

10.8 Illumina, Inc.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

10.11 Mission Bio

10.12 PerkinElemer, Inc.

10.13 Sphere Fluidics Limited

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.15 Takara Bio Inc.

10.16 QIAGEN N.V.

10.17 uFluidix



