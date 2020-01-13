+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 21:15:00

World Markets for Gas Sensors, Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gas Sensors Market accounted for $0.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing industrial gas induced accidents, necessity to continually monitor and control the gases used as raw materials in various industries, and formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe are the factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, growing efforts of private as well as public organizations to make people aware about air quality monitoring is providing opportunities for the market growth. However, huge consumption of time in developing novel gas sensors may hinder the market growth.

By Gas Type, the Oxygen (O2) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Oxygen indicators, analyzers, and monitors are generally utilized in automotive, smart cities, automation of buildings, food & beverages, and other industrial applications. Medical equipment is another application sector for oxygen sensors.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of gas sensors in various industries.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Profiled

  • Asahi Kasei
  • Figaro
  • Honeywell Analytics
  • Dynament
  • Elichens
  • Alphasense
  • Amphenol
  • MSA
  • Breeze Technologies
  • Bosch Sensortec
  • Nissha
  • AMS AG
  • Membrapor AG
  • Sensirion AG
  • Danfoss
  • IDT Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7n65

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-markets-for-gas-sensors-forecast-to-2027-300985818.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.70
1.92 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 360.20
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.54
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'625.00
0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.50
0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.05
-0.64 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 175.25
-0.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 268.00
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.19
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 537.20
-1.29 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:47
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
14:00
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13:34
Auf einer Buckelpiste
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:45
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;