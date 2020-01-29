29.01.2020 01:15:00

World Markets for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps, Forecast to 2025 - The United States Will Maintain a 3.7% Growth Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.

Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Turbine Style will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$173.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$141.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Turbine Style will reach a market size of US$667 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • ACDelco
  • Continental AG
  • Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.
  • Delphi Technologies
  • Denso Europe B.V.
  • General Motors Company
  • Pricol Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Visteon Corporation

