21.05.2020 19:30:00

World Market for E-bikes: Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Transportation Fueling Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 The "Global E-bike Drive Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-bike drive market is poised to grow by $ 5.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report on the e-bike drive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of mid-drive motors and increasing health concerns and demand for eco-friendly transportation among consumers. This study identifies the traffic snarls due to growing urbanization as another key driver of growth in the e-bike drive market.

The e-bike drive market covers the following areas:

  • E-bike drive market sizing
  • E-bike drive market forecast
  • E-bike drive market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike drive market vendors that include BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co., COMP DRIVES sro, Continental AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the e-bike drive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Motor type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by motor type
  • Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by motor type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BionX International Corp.
  • Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co.
  • COMP DRIVES sro
  • Continental AG
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Shimano Inc.
  • SPORTTECH Handels GmbH
  • Yamaha Corp.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5l3s3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-market-for-e-bikes-increasing-demand-for-eco-friendly-transportation-fueling-market-growth-301063626.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Tectonic Shift in the US Domestic Crude Oil Grades Market
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Schweizer Börsenhandel wird um zehn Minuten verlängert
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Aktionärsgruppe um Sentis Capital hat sich aufgelöst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wurde am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In New York zeigen sich die Indizes schwächer. In Frankfurt verzeichnete der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB