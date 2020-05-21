|
21.05.2020 19:30:00
World Market for E-bikes: Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Transportation Fueling Market Growth
DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 The "Global E-bike Drive Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-bike drive market is poised to grow by $ 5.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report on the e-bike drive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of mid-drive motors and increasing health concerns and demand for eco-friendly transportation among consumers. This study identifies the traffic snarls due to growing urbanization as another key driver of growth in the e-bike drive market.
The e-bike drive market covers the following areas:
- E-bike drive market sizing
- E-bike drive market forecast
- E-bike drive market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike drive market vendors that include BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co., COMP DRIVES sro, Continental AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the e-bike drive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Motor type
- Market segments
- Comparison by motor type
- Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by motor type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Price driver - Inflation
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BionX International Corp.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co.
- COMP DRIVES sro
- Continental AG
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Shimano Inc.
- SPORTTECH Handels GmbH
- Yamaha Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
