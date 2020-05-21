World Market for E-bikes: Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Transportation Fueling Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 The "Global E-bike Drive Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-bike drive market is poised to grow by $ 5.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report on the e-bike drive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of mid-drive motors and increasing health concerns and demand for eco-friendly transportation among consumers. This study identifies the traffic snarls due to growing urbanization as another key driver of growth in the e-bike drive market.



The e-bike drive market covers the following areas:

E-bike drive market sizing

E-bike drive market forecast

E-bike drive market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike drive market vendors that include BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co., COMP DRIVES sro, Continental AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the e-bike drive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Motor type

Market segments

Comparison by motor type

Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by motor type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Price driver - Inflation

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BionX International Corp.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co.

COMP DRIVES sro

Continental AG

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shimano Inc.

SPORTTECH Handels GmbH

Yamaha Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

