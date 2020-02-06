World Leaders Brave Coronavirus for Peace Talks in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the global panic around the coronavirus outbreak, 7,000 heads of state, entrepreneurs, academics, media and religious leaders journeyed to the KINTEX Exhibition Center in Korea from February 3-5 for peace talks to contribute their expertise to bringing solutions to conflict on every level of society.

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has been the architect behind these talks with industry heavy hitters for the past 14 years. UPF is an NGO in General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Founded in 2005 by Rev. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, it is a global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to building a world of peace centered on universal spiritual and moral values.

More than 2,000 national and 5,000 regional representatives of governments, parliaments, religions, media, academia, the private sector and civil society, representing 171 nations, discussed how to be better custodians of our world and advocates for peaceful solutions to the many problems we face.

In his opening plenary, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon commended UPF for its many inclusive programs and activities that bring together people of diverse backgrounds and faiths and encourages peaceful resolutions to the world's complex challenges.

Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House, acknowledged the uniqueness of the occasion. "It is a reminder of how connected we all are. We are all bound together out of a common concern. The recent coronavirus outbreak and the wildfires in Australia are a reminder of why we need a movement of people working together in a peaceful way."

Dr. Moon said in her Founder's address that the first step towards peace "is to understand God's essence and follow His will." She continued, "The way to solve the world's critical problems is by becoming true filial sons and daughters to God, our Heavenly Parent."

Other esteemed speakers included the current prime minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, the vice president of the Philippines, current Deputy Speaker of Korea's National Assembly Hon. Lee Joo Young, Leni Robredo, former heads of state and government Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, Stephen Harper of Canada, Chūichi Date of Japan, Felipe Gonzalez of Spain, Dominique de Villepin of France, Carl Bildt of Sweden, Enda Kenny of Ireland, Enrico Letta of Italy and José Manuel Barroso of Portugal.

"Without Mother Moon's vision, leadership and her absolute commitment—her love for God, her love for humanity—UPF's work would not be possible," said Dr. Thomas Walsh, Chairman of UPF International.

Extra precautions were taken to ensure the safety and health of all participants.

