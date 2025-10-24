World Fuel Services Aktie 401905 / US9814751064
24.10.2025 05:05:48
World Kinect Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - World Kinect Corporation (WKC) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $25.7 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $33.5 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, World Kinect Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.0 million or $0.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to $9.392 billion from $10.491 billion last year.
World Kinect Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $25.7 Mln. vs. $33.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $9.392 Bln vs. $10.491 Bln last year.
