25.08.2020 14:15:00
World Forensic Audit Market Outlook to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forensic Audit Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forensic audit market.
The global forensic audit market reached a value of nearly $12,180 million in 2019, having increased at a CAGR of 6.3% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $12,180 million in 2019 to $11,937 million in 2020 at a rate of -2.0%. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 and reach $15,469 million in 2023.
Growth in the historic period resulted from an increased number of financial fraud cases, growing scope of forensic audit and outsourcing of backend operations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were uncertain government decisions and policies and varied accounting standards in different geographies.
Going forward, increasing public and private collaborations, technological developments and rising mergers and acquisition activities will support the market growth in the forecast period. Factors that could hinder the growth of the forensic audit market in the future include a shortage of skilled labor, COVID-19 pandemic causing a global recession and the emergence of in-house forensic audits.
North America was the largest region in the global forensic audit market, accounting for 40.9% share of the total market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the forensic audit market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.7% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.24% and 7.22% respectively.
The global forensic audit market is highly concentrated, with large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 70.1% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include PwC, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International, BDO Global and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Forensic Audit Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Forensic Audit Market Characteristics
8. Forensic Audit Market, Supply Chain Analysis
9. Forensic Audit Market Service Analysis -Services Examples
10. Forensic Audit Market Customer Information
11. Forensic Audit Market - Major Cases
12. Forensic Audit Market - New Technologies
13. Forensic Audit Market Trends And Strategies
14. PESTEL Analysis
15. Global Forensic Audit Market Size And Growth
16. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Forensic Audit Services Market
17. Global Forensic Audit Market Segmentation
18. Forensic Audit Market, Regional And Country Analysis)
19. Global Forensic Audit Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
20. Global Forensic Audit Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
21. Asia-Pacific Forensic Audit Market
22. Western Europe Forensic Audit Market
23. Eastern Europe Forensic Audit Market
24. North America Forensic Audit Market
25. South America Forensic Audit Market
26. Middle East Forensic Audit Market
27. Africa Forensic Audit Market
28. Global Forensic Audit Market Competitive Landscape
29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Forensic Audit Market
30. Market Background: Auditing Services
31. Global Forensic Audit Market Opportunities And Strategies
32. Forensic Audit Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- AlixPartners, LLP
- Baker Tilly
- BDO Global
- BMR Advisors
- Carter Backer Winter LLP
- Crowe
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Duff & Phelps, LLC
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- Froese Forensic Partners
- FTI Consulting, Inc.
- Grant Thornton International Ltd.
- KPMG International
- Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP
- Mazars
- MDD Forensic Accountants
- Parker Randall
- Pinkerton
- PKF Au
- PwC
- RSM International Ltd.
