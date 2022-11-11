|
12.11.2022 00:35:00
World Food Program USA Launches Verified Humanitarian Social Media Campaign
Amid an unprecedented global hunger crisis, nonprofit challenges Americans to spend $8 to save a life, not on a verified checkmark
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Food Program USA launches Verified Humanitarian, a social media campaign aimed at activating Americans to join the global movement to end hunger. While Americans debate whether it's worth spending $8 for a "verified checkmark" on a leading social platform, World Food Program USA challenges them to make a better investment. Would you rather spend $8 to be a Verified Human or to be a Verified Humanitarian?
The world faces an unprecedented global hunger crisis, with 345 million people facing severe hunger and 50 million on the brink of famine. Why spend $8 on a social checkmark when you can spend $8 to provide 16 life-saving meals to someone in need? By becoming a Verified Humanitarian, donors provide more than a meal – they provide hope for a better future.
"Watching the news and following social media lately, I'm amazed at the energy and attention Americans are giving to the 'pay for it' issue," said Barron Segar, president and CEO at World Food Program USA. "There's so much suffering and need in the world today—why spend $8 on a verified checkmark, when you can spend $8 to feed someone in need. I urge Americans to spend their hard-earned dollars to make a difference in someone's life."
No amount is too small to support a person who needs a meal. To become a Verified Humanitarian, visit www.wfpusa.org/verifiedhumanitarian.About the United Nations World Food Programme
The U.N. World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.About World Food Program USA
World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-food-program-usa-launches-verified-humanitarian-social-media-campaign-301676058.html
SOURCE World Food Program USA
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10.11.22
|Schroders: Private Assets: Einstiegsmöglichkeiten für Anleger
|09.11.22
|Schroders: Anlegererwartungen für COP27
|08.11.22
|Schroders: MyStory: Wie mich meine Arbeit dazu inspirierte, mein emissionsarmes Haus zu bauen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag Richtung Nulllinie zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zum Wochenausklang moderat steigen konnte. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Freitag deutlich zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}