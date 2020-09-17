17.09.2020 05:09:00

World-first Level 4 fully autonomous vehicle parking system rolled-out on Human Horizons' HiPhi X

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Human Horizons, a leading Chinese smart mobility and autonomous driving research company, announced the rollout of its world-first Level 4 Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) system on the HiPhi X production vehicle. The launch comes after successful development and testing at the Shanghai research center and marks a milestone in advanced autonomous driving technology research.

World-first Level 4 fully autonomous vehicle parking system rolled-out on Human Horizons’ HiPhi X.

Human Horizons Founder and CEO, Ding Lei noted, "Human Horizons leverages technology to enhance the driving experience and efficiency while prioritizing user safety for our projects. With this in mind, we seek to promote autonomous driving and launch V2X technology ready for mass-market application."

The newly developed AVP delivers an advanced Level 4 autonomous driving experience based on the integration of vehicle and road-integrated technologies. Fixed sensory equipment such as lasers, radar and communications devices in parking areas can identify and track vehicle and obstacle positions, send this information via 5G to the vehicle and guide it to a safe parking space. Drivers will be able to exit their car anywhere in the parking area and leave the car to park itself autonomously. Upon returning, drivers will be able to summon the vehicle to their current location using a mobile app and drive away.

The integrated system of AVP can overcome the challenges autonomous vehicles face at underground parking lots with no GPS signal, blind spots and tight turning circles. This makes HiPhi X the industry leader in this area.

Equipped with this technology, the HiPhi X will debut at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, becoming the world's first mass-produced smart electric vehicle to achieve Level 4 fully autonomous parking.

Aside from the AVP system, the newly-launched autopilot system of HiPhi X also puts user safety at the forefront of development. The system employs the same principles as aircraft safety design, using a dual-redundancy system meaning backup components ensure the reliability of the system even in the case of single-component malfunction. This system can start, stop, turn and drive the vehicle within a 0-130km/h speed range. This allows drivers to take their foot, hands, eyes and attention away from the road and is achieved by 24 sensors placed throughout the car (including smart front view and surround-view cameras, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, driver status detection DMS cameras and more). This together with high-precision mapping technology allows HiPhi X to achieve Level 4 autonomous parking making it the first production model to achieve this in China.

In 2019, as part of its strategic blueprint of the Smart Vehicle, Smart Road and Smart City ecosystem, Human Horizons established the world's first smart-road capable of V2X driving in Yancheng, Jiangsu province. The team also launched a 5G vehicle-road-city integration demonstration project in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Artificial Intelligence Park. With the launch of AVP and its application on parking lots and highways, Human Horizons' vision of connected, autonomous and smart mobility is one step closer.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV product with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable plant-based leathers and recyclable materials which are more sustainable.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is committed to innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will further redefine human mobility.

This allows drivers to take their feet, hands, eyes and attention away from the road and is achieved by 24 sensors placed throughout the car (including smart front view and surround-view cameras, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, driver status detection DMS cameras and more).

HiPhi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-first-level-4-fully-autonomous-vehicle-parking-system-rolled-out-on-human-horizons-hiphi-x-301132815.html

SOURCE Human Horizons

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 51.86
1.77 %
CS Group 10.13
1.49 %
SGS 2’461.00
1.48 %
Alcon 52.76
1.07 %
Givaudan 4’052.00
1.05 %
The Swatch Grp 217.00
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.48
0.19 %
LafargeHolcim 44.19
0.11 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.95 %
CieFinRichemont 65.90
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
16.09.20
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester
Moderna gründet Handelsniederlassung in der Schweiz - Aktie fester
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
GRENKE weist Vorwürfe von Viceroy zurück - BaFin ermittelt - Leerverkäufer Perring stellt mehr Fragen -- GRENKE-Aktie bricht 20 Prozent ein
ARYZTA-Aktie weit im Minus: Aktionäre wählen neue Spitze unter Führung von Urs Jordi

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch etwas zu. Der deutsche DAX konnte ebenfalls ein Plus verzeichnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB