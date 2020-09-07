07.09.2020 14:45:00

World Consumer TV Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Key Players Samsung, LG, TCL, Hisense, Skyworth, Sony and Panasonic

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV Displays Market Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated outlook for the worldwide consumer TV market. It reviews key developments in the market during 2019 and supplies forecasts to 2024. It profiles key regions & countries and reviews the major developments in terms of product features and competitive landscape.

Key Points:

  • Worldwide shipments for TV sets in 2019 reached 230m units, an increase of 1.4% year on year.
  • Trade value decreased by 1% to $84.6bn in 2019, as steep discounting on large screen TVs negates potential growth.
  • Smart TV and 4KUHD shipments reached 162m (+6%) and 125m (+19%) respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Worldwide TV Outlook

  • Shipments By Region
  • Shipments By Value
  • Growth By Country
  • Screen Size Development

3. Coronavirus Impact on Forecast

  • Coronavirus Impact
  • Premium VS non-Premium Channel Distribution

4. 4K UHD TV Outlook

  • 4K UHD TV Outlook
  • Profiles: 4K UHD TV Owners
  • Shipments By Screen Size
  • High Dynamic Range
  • Household Uptake

5. Premium TV

  • Worldwide TV Outlook 8K
  • 8K TV Availability
  • 8K Ecosystem
  • Worldwide TV Outlook - OLED
  • Features Wanted for Next TV

6. Smart TV Outlook

  • Worldwide TV Outlook - Smart TV
  • Voice Assistance
  • Operating Systems

7. Brand Competition

  • Worldwide
  • Europe, USA & China

8. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

  • Samsung
  • LG
  • TCL
  • Hisense
  • Skyworth
  • Sony
  • Vizio
  • Panasonic
  • TP
  • Vision
  • Funai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpgfgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

