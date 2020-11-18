SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’554 -0.8%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’870 -0.5%  Bitcoin 15’996 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.1%  Öl 44.4 1.3% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 21:32:00

World Connection Awarded Multiple Gold at CCW Top Performers

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Connection, a mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, ID and Guatemala City, Guatemala was awarded two gold medals in the 15th annual Global Top-Ranking Performers Awards from ContactCenterWorld.com, the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices with over 200,000 members worldwide. Ranked #1 in the Americas Region for both Best Call Center Design and Best Outsourcing Partnership, World Connection now advances to the 2020 Global Finals.

"It is an honor to be recognized within our industry for these accolades," said World Connection President / COO Hui Wu-Curtis. "To be judged by other colleagues means more to me than anything else."

World Connection finished first in the Americas region in Best Call Center Design for its Guatemala City location; a 1,200-seat facility built around people-focused themes to enhance the employee experience. The company ranked first in the Americas region in Best Outsourcing Partnership for its long-term partnership with Quicken, the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S., with whom World Connection has enjoyed a collaborative and cohesive partnership spanning two locations in two countries.

"We're thrilled to receive this validation of our ongoing work to change the customer experience for good," said Wu-Curtis.

The awards were announced online, November 12, during ContactCenterWorld.com's virtual awards show, held online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

About ContactCenterWorld.com – ContactCenterWorld.com, established in 1999, is the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices. The association has a truly global footprint (members in over 200 countries) and supports 205,000 personal members from enterprises of all sizes with ideas, information and opportunities including best practice awards, conferences, and certification programs. Learn more at http://www.contactcenterworld.com

 

World Connection Logo (PRNewsfoto/World Connection)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-connection-awarded-multiple-gold-at-ccw-top-performers-301176415.html

SOURCE World Connection

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:23
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
11:00
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
07:58
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
06:49
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas tiefer -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit leicht negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit