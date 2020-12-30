World Cloud Backup Market Report 2020: Demand is Escalating Due to Lower Costs, Greater Efficiency vs On-premises Backup

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Backup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud backup market grew at a CAGR of around 22% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global cloud backup market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Cloud backup, also known as online backup, helps send a copy of a file to a secondary, off-site location for preservation in case of hardware/software failures or unforeseen disasters. The secondary server is usually hosted by a third-party service provider that charges the user a fee depending on the data transmission bandwidth, storage space or capacity used, and the number of times the data has been accessed.

Cloud backup supports the data protection of an enterprise without increasing the workload of the information technology (IT) staff. Consequently, it is used by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as well as larger enterprises around the world.

One of the major trends strengthening the global cloud backup market growth is the availability of cloud backup for virtual machines, which has become an integral part of the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Many enterprises are focusing on achieving virtualization as it offers several benefits, such as better utilization of system resources.

Apart from this, the demand for cloud backup is escalating due to lower costs, greater efficiency than on-premises backup and a significant increase in the volume of data generated across various industries.

Furthermore, the application of cloud backup is expanding on account of the growing adoption of software as a service (SaaS) model and the emergence of new technologies, such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Besides this, the rising utilization of mobile devices is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the leading players in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud backup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud backup market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud backup market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cloud Backup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Service Provider

7.1 Cloud Service Provider

7.2 Telecom and Communication Service Provider

7.3 Managed Service Provider

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

9.1 Public Cloud

9.2 Private Cloud

9.3 Hybrid Cloud



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.3 Government and Public Sector

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Telecommunication and ITES



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Acronis International GmbH (Acronis AG)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LP)

Carbonite Inc. (OpenText Corporation)and Code42 Software Inc.

Datto Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Veeam Software GmbH

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

