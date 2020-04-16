World Central Kitchen Ramps Up Local COVID-19 Relief Efforts By Teaming Up with Charlie Trotter's Non-Profit The Trotter Project

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Central Kitchen (WCK) today announced it is working with legendary Chicago chef Charlie Trotter's non-profit, The Trotter Project (http://www.thetrotterproject.org/), and chefs from across the city, including Food Network's Vegas Chef Prizefight winner Lamar Moore, The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, DineAmic Hospitality's chefs Fabio Viviani and Katsuji Tanabe, Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco restaurant, Feast and Imbibe's D'Andre Carter and Heather Bublick, and more to feed families in Chicago's hard-hit communities while also helping to keep restaurant workers employed. Within days of its launch just this week, the collaborative partnership has distributed nearly 2,000 individually packed grab-and-go meals to families in Chicago's hard-hit Englewood neighborhood.

Chef José Andrés – the world-renowned chef and humanitarian – founded the non-profit World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org/) in 2010 that's devoted to providing meals to those in need in the wake of natural disasters.

"This initiative continues World Central Kitchen's deeply impactful humanitarian efforts, right here in Chicago," said The Trotter Project CEO Derrek Hull. "It's a natural fit for Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to partner with the city's iconic hometown chef Charlie Trotter's non-profit, The Trotter Project, Chicago's incredible chef community, and allied companies and organizations, to support restaurant workers while also ensuring food insecure populations receive the food they so desperately need during this very difficult time."

With schools closed and so much uncertainty in the coming weeks and months, World Central Kitchen has increased its relief efforts during the global coronavirus outbreak and is working in tandem with The Trotter Project and Chicago's chef community to ensure young people and their families can access free meals in a safe way.

"﻿The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the existing reality of a lack of adequate healthy food for many neighborhoods in Chicago, including West Englewood, where children are chronically hungry" said Thom Hale, board of directors president of The Montessori School of Englewood. "The Montessori School of Englewood and community are thrilled and deeply grateful that World Central Kitchen and The Trotter Project are supplying hot, healthy meals to the students, families and other residents in Englewood. It's a profound acknowledgment and response to a critical unmet need. Families can now be better supported and sustained while the schools are closed and the directive to stay home exists."

Together with WCK, The Trotter Project and Chicago's chef community will continue to provide thousands of meals each day to families in need, having already begun with The Montessori School of Englewood, in Chicago's West Englewood community. Families will be able to pick up meals from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the school.

About The Trotter Project

Award-winning Chef Charlie Trotter's spirit of giving back to community lives on through The Trotter Project (TTP) — a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established on his guiding principles of excellence and service. Since its founding, TTP seeks to unite budding talent interested in the culinary and hospitality industries through its Pillars of Excellence Program, which is designed to educate, engage, and ignite curiosity through farm to classroom curriculum, skills sessions, scholarships, and community service. Learn more at TheTrotterProject.org.

About The Montessori School of Englewood

The Montessori School of Englewood (MSE) is a Chicago Public Charter Elementary School located in the West Englewood Community at 6936 South Hermitage Ave. Since opening its doors in 2012, it now proudly educates more than 380 students in grades K-8 as well as Head Start. The school offers an alternative curricular approach to serve the diverse ethnic, socioeconomic, language, and educational backgrounds of students entering elementary school. MSE is an open enrollment, free public charter school for students living with the Chicago city limits. Learn more at TMSOE.org.

