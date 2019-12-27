|
World Boxboard Packaging Markets to 2027 with Profilings of Stora Enso, Sappi, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi, Metsa Board Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, ITC Limited, and International Paper
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boxboard Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Boxboard Packaging Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for cosmetic packaging & personal care and high demand for printing which can be done using vibrant colours are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, replacement of boxboard packaging with plastics due to its cost-effective, durable and prevalent properties is one of the restraining factors for the market.
Based on End-user, Food & Beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand in food and beverage industry and are widely used in confectionaries, cereals and ready to consume fruit drink packaging.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the developing countries like India and China, where food and beverages, electronics, FMCG and pharmaceutical industries are emerging due to economic development.
Some of the key players profiled in the Boxboard Packaging market include Stora Enso, Sappi, Nippon paper group, Mondi, Metsa Board Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, ITC Limited, International Paper.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Recycled Paper
5.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard
5.4 Bleached Kraft Paperboard
6 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tubes & Cores
6.3 Folding Carton
6.4 Boxes
6.5 Other Product Types
7 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Thickness
7.1 Introduction
7.2 From 1.1mm to 2.3 mm
7.3 From 0.75mm to 1mm
8 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical
8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetic
8.4 Home Care
8.5 Food & Beverages
8.6 Electrical & Electronics
8.7 Chemical & Lubricants
8.8 Automotive
8.9 Other End Users
9 Global Boxboard Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profilings
11.1 Stora Enso
11.2 Sappi
11.3 Nippon Paper Group
11.4 Mondi
11.5 Metsa Board Oyj
11.6 Mayr-Melnhof Karton
11.7 ITC Limited
11.8 International Paper
